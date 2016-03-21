Breaking News

1990's -- An A-10 Thunderbolt II, from the 52nd Fighter Wing, 81st Fighter Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, in flight during a NATO Operation Allied Force combat mission. The "Warthogs," deployed to Aviano Air Base, Italy, are specially designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greg L. Davis)
    Remembering the father of the A-10

U.S. Air Force Colonel Avery Kay is considered the father of the A-10 Thunderbolt, also known as the Warthog. He was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on March 11, 2016.
