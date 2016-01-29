Breaking News
Pheasant hunting with Donald Trump's sons (2016)
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump invited CNN's
Jake Tapper
to come along for some pheasant hunting in Iowa ahead of Monday's caucus.
CNN
