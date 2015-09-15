Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
A quest to name all things after Reagan
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
A quest to name all things after Reagan
CNN's Chris Moody finds that Ronald Reagan's name carries a lot of weight as he travels from coast to coast to learn about some of the things named after America's 40th president.
Source: CNN
CNN Original Series: The Eighties (22 Videos)
A quest to name all things after Reagan
Stories from covering 'The Gipper'
Presidential Places: Reagan's ranch in the sky
Remembering Nancy Reagan
Ronald Reagan's amnesty legacy
Mobile phones, '80s style
The birth of the U.S. shuttle program
Ronald Reagan's famous words: "Tear down this wall"
1989: How CNN covered fall of Berlin Wall
He was the first with a perfect Pac-Man score
Insanely priced gadgets from the '80s
David Lee Roth without Van Halen (1986 interview)
Kids vs. '80s video games
Kids vs. '80s cassette player
Looking back on 'M*A*S*H' with 'B.J. Honeycutt'
Dancer recreates epic '80s performances
This is the most insane '80s car of all time
1988: James Brown's strangest interview?
Can you name these '80s theme songs?
Rebirth of the Rubik's Cube
CNN Original Series: The Eighties Trailer
1986: Space Shuttle Challenger explosion
See More
A quest to name all things after Reagan
CNN's Chris Moody finds that Ronald Reagan's name carries a lot of weight as he travels from coast to coast to learn about some of the things named after America's 40th president.
Source: CNN