Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Iranian former president and head of the Expediency Council, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani arrives for a press conference after registering his candidacy for the upcoming Assembly of Experts elections at the interior ministry in Tehran on December 21, 2015. The 86-member Assembly's role is to monitor the work of the supreme leader, currently Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (portrayed in the background). The poll will coincide in February 2016 with parliamentary elections, which could see more moderates and reformists chosen on the back of Iran's recent nuclear deal with world powers. AFP PHOTO / ATTA KENARE / AFP / ATTA KENARE (Photo credit should read ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)
Iranian former president and head of the Expediency Council, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani arrives for a press conference after registering his candidacy for the upcoming Assembly of Experts elections at the interior ministry in Tehran on December 21, 2015. The 86-member Assembly's role is to monitor the work of the supreme leader, currently Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (portrayed in the background). The poll will coincide in February 2016 with parliamentary elections, which could see more moderates and reformists chosen on the back of Iran's recent nuclear deal with world powers. AFP PHOTO / ATTA KENARE / AFP / ATTA KENARE (Photo credit should read ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    The US and Iran through the years

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The US and Iran through the years

A look back at pivotal moments in the US and Iran's history over the past few decades.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The US and Iran through the years

A look back at pivotal moments in the US and Iran's history over the past few decades.
Source: CNN