Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Memorial Day Arlington Cemetery letter to father veteran marine Christian Brittany Jacobs _00011602
Memorial Day Arlington Cemetery letter to father veteran marine Christian Brittany Jacobs _00011602

    JUST WATCHED

    Son of Marine sergeant reads letter to dad at Arlington

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Son of Marine sergeant reads letter to dad at Arlington

Brittany Jacobs and her son, Christian, visit the grave of Marine Sgt. Christopher James Jacobs who died in a training accident in 2011.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Son of Marine sergeant reads letter to dad at Arlington

Brittany Jacobs and her son, Christian, visit the grave of Marine Sgt. Christopher James Jacobs who died in a training accident in 2011.
Source: CNN