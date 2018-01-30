Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'Winchester' puts Helen Mirren in a massive mysterious mansion_00000000
'Winchester' puts Helen Mirren in a massive mysterious mansion_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    'Winchester' ghost story stars Helen Mirren

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Winchester' ghost story stars Helen Mirren

Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke star in 'Winchester,' based on the legendary mansion built by the rifle magnate's widow in California.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'Winchester' ghost story stars Helen Mirren

Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke star in 'Winchester,' based on the legendary mansion built by the rifle magnate's widow in California.
Source: CNN