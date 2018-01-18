Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Forever My Girl' is a Southern love story
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Forever My Girl' is a Southern love story
Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe star in 'Forever My Girl,' a love story about a country music star who returns to the town -- and the woman -- he left behind.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
'Forever My Girl' is a Southern love story
Cologne's inexplicable love for clowns and beer
See America's influence on Filipino cuisine
The spicy heat of Sichuan cuisine
The surprisingly diverse cuisine in Houston
Bourdain's most underrated travel destination
The captivating magic of Hanoi
The secret side of Rome
Exploring a 'confusing yet delightful' country
Is this the world's most relaxing country?
Bourdain dives into Putin's Russia
The side of Jamaica you never get to see
The origin of the Taranta dance
What separates Senegal from the rest of Africa?
The best time to visit Argentina
Desperate drinking in London
See More
'Forever My Girl' is a Southern love story
Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe star in 'Forever My Girl,' a love story about a country music star who returns to the town -- and the woman -- he left behind.
Source: CNN