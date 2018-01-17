Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'Den of Thieves' - CNN Movie Pass_00010004
'Den of Thieves' - CNN Movie Pass_00010004

    JUST WATCHED

    'Den of Thieves' - CNN Movie Pass

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Den of Thieves' - CNN Movie Pass

Gerard Butler leads an elite crime unit, tracking a bank robbery crew with military training and precision. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'Den of Thieves' - CNN Movie Pass

Gerard Butler leads an elite crime unit, tracking a bank robbery crew with military training and precision. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN