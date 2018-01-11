Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Shape Of Water' cast reacts to the film's creature
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Shape Of Water' cast reacts to the film's creature
Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Shannon, and Michael Stuhlbarg tell CNN whether or not they would free the film's creature.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
'Shape Of Water' cast reacts to the film's creature
He has the ultimate immigrant story
Bourdain dives into Putin's Russia
Eric Ripert's unexpected path to fame
Exploring a 'confusing yet delightful' country
He is a real life Willy Wonka
Is this the world's most relaxing country?
You can't imagine these chefs in the '80s
The captivating magic of Hanoi
How Jean-Georges trained an immigrant army
Bourdain's most underrated travel destination
Eric Ripert: struggling student to star chef
The secret side of Rome
The "Papa" of French nouvelle cuisine
Cologne's inexplicable love for clowns and beer
The spicy heat of Sichuan cuisine
See More
'Shape Of Water' cast reacts to the film's creature
Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Shannon, and Michael Stuhlbarg tell CNN whether or not they would free the film's creature.
Source: CNN