Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    'Paddington 2' Movie Pass

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Paddington 2' Movie Pass

Everyone's favorite bear returns, with the Brown family -- and a new villain played by Hugh Grant -- in the sequel 'Paddington 2.' Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'Paddington 2' Movie Pass

Everyone's favorite bear returns, with the Brown family -- and a new villain played by Hugh Grant -- in the sequel 'Paddington 2.' Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN