Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Margot Robbie in 'I, Tonya'
Margot Robbie in 'I, Tonya'

    JUST WATCHED

    'I, Tonya' CNN Oscar Watch

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'I, Tonya' CNN Oscar Watch

Margot Robbie stars in the Tonya Harding biopic 'I, Tonya,' which is earning Oscar buzz for Allison Janney as Tonya's mother. David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

'I, Tonya' CNN Oscar Watch

Margot Robbie stars in the Tonya Harding biopic 'I, Tonya,' which is earning Oscar buzz for Allison Janney as Tonya's mother. David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN