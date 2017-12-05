Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'Just Getting Started' CNN Movie Pass_00000000
'Just Getting Started' CNN Movie Pass_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    'Just Getting Started' CNN Movie Pass

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Just Getting Started' CNN Movie Pass

Morgan Freeman and Rene Russo star in 'Just Getting Started,' a comedy set in a swinging (golf and otherwise) seniors community. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'Just Getting Started' CNN Movie Pass

Morgan Freeman and Rene Russo star in 'Just Getting Started,' a comedy set in a swinging (golf and otherwise) seniors community. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN