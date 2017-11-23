Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Woody Harrelson is 'LBJ' - CNN Oscar Watch_00010508
Woody Harrelson is 'LBJ' - CNN Oscar Watch_00010508

    JUST WATCHED

    Woody Harrelson is 'LBJ' - CNN Oscar Watch

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Woody Harrelson is 'LBJ' - CNN Oscar Watch

The acclaimed actor is transformed into the former president in a performance which spans LBJ's White House career. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Woody Harrelson is 'LBJ' - CNN Oscar Watch

The acclaimed actor is transformed into the former president in a performance which spans LBJ's White House career. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN