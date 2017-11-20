Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'Lady Bird' - CNN Oscar Watch_00014117
'Lady Bird' - CNN Oscar Watch_00014117

    JUST WATCHED

    'Lady Bird' - CNN Oscar Watch

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Lady Bird' - CNN Oscar Watch

Saoirse Ronan stars in writer/director Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age story, which David Daniel reports is drawing raves.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

'Lady Bird' - CNN Oscar Watch

Saoirse Ronan stars in writer/director Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age story, which David Daniel reports is drawing raves.
Source: CNN