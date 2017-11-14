Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'Justice League' - CNN Movie Pass_00001601
'Justice League' - CNN Movie Pass_00001601

    JUST WATCHED

    'Justice League' - CNN Movie Pass

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Justice League' - CNN Movie Pass

The DC Extended Universe's big screen hero team-up 'Justice League' hits movie screens this week. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

'Justice League' - CNN Movie Pass

The DC Extended Universe's big screen hero team-up 'Justice League' hits movie screens this week. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN