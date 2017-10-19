Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Michael Fassbender stars in 'The Snowman'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Michael Fassbender stars in 'The Snowman'
Michael Fassbender stars as Norway's answer to Sherlock Holmes in "The Snowman," based on the Jo Nesbø novel. - Rick Damigella reports
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Michael Fassbender stars in 'The Snowman'
Steve Harvey mentors young men at camp
Jimmy Carter's 32-year passion to build homes
A Day For Refugees: #WithRefugees
Survivors of Hurricane Maria desperately need aid
Small Georgia business produces huge profit
George Clooney lends his voice to fight famine
Model Petra Nemcova rebuilds schools
Andrew Zimmern uses past addiction to inspire new hope
The power of the human spirit
Wildlife filmmaker gets close encounter
Golfing where the scenery upstages the game
The beautiful wildlife of the Galapagos
Play with elephants at this treetop paradise
Duck de Chine: Beijing's best Peking duck?
Four Seasons florist Jeff Leatham
See More
Michael Fassbender stars in 'The Snowman'
Michael Fassbender stars as Norway's answer to Sherlock Holmes in "The Snowman," based on the Jo Nesbø novel. - Rick Damigella reports
Source: CNN