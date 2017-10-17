Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Gerard Butler stars in 'Geostorm' - CNN Movie Pass_00000920
Gerard Butler stars in 'Geostorm' - CNN Movie Pass_00000920

    JUST WATCHED

    Gerard Butler stars in 'Geostorm'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gerard Butler stars in 'Geostorm'

Producer Dean Devlin takes on directing duties in the disaster flick, 'Geostorm,' starring Gerard Butler. - Rick Damigella reports
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Gerard Butler stars in 'Geostorm'

Producer Dean Devlin takes on directing duties in the disaster flick, 'Geostorm,' starring Gerard Butler. - Rick Damigella reports
Source: CNN