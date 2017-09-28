Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Sneak Peek!
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Sneak Peek!
The Motion Picture Academy is building the ultimate movie museum, set to open in Los Angeles in 2019.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Sneak Peek!
Meet one of the last typewriter repairmen
Harlem hat maker puts people before business
NYC tap water is used to make this
This former furniture shop now makes guitars
This actress turned into a knife maker
Inside New York's oldest bookstore
See the wonder of Season Three
360 degrees on the Overseas Highway
Capturing the beauty in the murk
'How do you hunt a python?'
Paddle through Florida Bay
Cruise ships threaten to swamp Venice
Surprise visit to abandoned Israeli bunker
Swimming in the 'mouth of hell'
'Just when you get him into frame, he's gone'
See More
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Sneak Peek!
The Motion Picture Academy is building the ultimate movie museum, set to open in Los Angeles in 2019.
Source: CNN