Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
"The LEGO Ninjago Movie" CNN Movie Pass
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
"The LEGO Ninjago Movie" CNN Movie Pass
A group of young ninjas defend their island home in "The LEGO Ninjago Movie," featuring fight choreography by Jackie Chan. - Rick Damigella reports
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (8 Videos)
"The LEGO Ninjago Movie" CNN Movie Pass
This could be latest trend in burgers
Go inside New Orleans' abandoned buildings
Millions of bats form tornado in the sky
Hollywood location scout reveals hidden L.A.
Sleep 50 feet above the ground in trees
A look inside this Mojave Desert ghost town
Take a llama on your next backpacking adventure
Take a tour of President Obama's Chicago
See More
"The LEGO Ninjago Movie" CNN Movie Pass
A group of young ninjas defend their island home in "The LEGO Ninjago Movie," featuring fight choreography by Jackie Chan. - Rick Damigella reports
Source: CNN