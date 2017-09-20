Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WESTWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Emma Stone and Steve Carell attend the FIJI Water at the Battle of the Sexes Los Angeles Premiere on September 16, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
WESTWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Emma Stone and Steve Carell attend the FIJI Water at the Battle of the Sexes Los Angeles Premiere on September 16, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

    JUST WATCHED

    Emma Stone, Steve Carell on 'Battle of the Sexes' reunion

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Emma Stone, Steve Carell on 'Battle of the Sexes' reunion

Emma Stone and Steve Carell talk to CNN about working together again in their new tennis film, as well as the 1970s fashion the pair wore for their roles.
Source: CNN

Trending Now (10 Videos)

See More

Emma Stone, Steve Carell on 'Battle of the Sexes' reunion

Emma Stone and Steve Carell talk to CNN about working together again in their new tennis film, as well as the 1970s fashion the pair wore for their roles.
Source: CNN