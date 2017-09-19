Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
"Battle of the Sexes" - CNN Movie Pass
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
"Battle of the Sexes" - CNN Movie Pass
Emma Stone is Billie Jean King and Steve Carell is Bobby Riggs in "Battle of the Sexes," a new film about their legendary tennis match in 1973.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (8 Videos)
"Battle of the Sexes" - CNN Movie Pass
Go inside New Orleans' abandoned buildings
Millions of bats form tornado in the sky
This could be latest trend in burgers
Hollywood location scout reveals hidden L.A.
Sleep 50 feet above the ground in trees
A look inside this Mojave Desert ghost town
Take a llama on your next backpacking adventure
Take a tour of President Obama's Chicago
See More
"Battle of the Sexes" - CNN Movie Pass
Emma Stone is Billie Jean King and Steve Carell is Bobby Riggs in "Battle of the Sexes," a new film about their legendary tennis match in 1973.
Source: CNN