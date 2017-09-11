Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Kids of "IT" - CNN Movie Pass_00000000
The Kids of "IT" - CNN Movie Pass_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    The Kids of "IT" - CNN Movie Pass

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The Kids of "IT" - CNN Movie Pass

The story of "IT" isn't just about a scary clown. Meet the seven young actors who make up the movie's "Losers Club." - Rick Damigella reports
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The Kids of "IT" - CNN Movie Pass

The story of "IT" isn't just about a scary clown. Meet the seven young actors who make up the movie's "Losers Club." - Rick Damigella reports
Source: CNN