Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

"The Glass Castle" CNN Movie Pass_00005425
"The Glass Castle" CNN Movie Pass_00005425

    JUST WATCHED

    "The Glass Castle" CNN Movie Pass

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

"The Glass Castle" CNN Movie Pass

Woody Harrelson & Brie Larson star in "The Glass Castle," opening Friday, based on Jeannette Walls' best-selling memoir about her unconventional childhood.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (7 Videos)

See More

"The Glass Castle" CNN Movie Pass

Woody Harrelson & Brie Larson star in "The Glass Castle," opening Friday, based on Jeannette Walls' best-selling memoir about her unconventional childhood.
Source: CNN