Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Movie Pass: Halle Berry Stars in "Kidnap"
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Movie Pass: Halle Berry Stars in "Kidnap"
Berry plays a mother frantic to track down her abducted son in the new thriller. Rick Damigella talked with the Oscar winner about the film.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Movie Pass: Halle Berry Stars in "Kidnap"
NASA wants you to protect the planet
Trevor Noah pitches event for L.A. Olympics
Ford offers a muzzle for the Mustang's growl
J.K. Rowling sorry for series of Trump tweets
Late night says goodbye to Anthony Scaramucci
Tomi Lahren admits using Obamacare provision
Instagram founder talks battle with Snapchat
Police: Bieber hit paparazzo with pickup truck
Tesla releases Model 3
Jeff Bezos: World's wealthiest man
This app wants to be the Uber of Iran
Watch worm-like robot grow like a vine
Why CNN anchor quit Twitter
Rolls-Royce Phantom is opulence on wheels
Late night hosts roast Trump's transgender ban
See More
Movie Pass: Halle Berry Stars in "Kidnap"
Berry plays a mother frantic to track down her abducted son in the new thriller. Rick Damigella talked with the Oscar winner about the film.
Source: CNN