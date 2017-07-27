Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Movie Pass: Al Gore/"An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power"_00015724
Movie Pass: Al Gore/"An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power"_00015724

    JUST WATCHED

    Movie Pass: Al Gore/"An Inconvenient Sequel"

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Movie Pass: Al Gore/"An Inconvenient Sequel"

A decade after "An Inconvenient Truth," the VP turned climate change warrior returns with "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.". David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Movie Pass: Al Gore/"An Inconvenient Sequel"

A decade after "An Inconvenient Truth," the VP turned climate change warrior returns with "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.". David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN