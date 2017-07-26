Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Movie Pass: "The Emoji Movie"
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Movie Pass: "The Emoji Movie"
Emoji help us express how we're feeling... but what about *their* feelings? A new animated movie opening Friday explores the pictograms' hidden lives.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Movie Pass: "The Emoji Movie"
Watch worm-like robot grow like a vine
Viral Tinder couple meet after 3 years
Donald Trump isn't set on Fed Chair pick
Apple's move to help the hearing impaired
Late night riffs on Trump speech to Boy Scouts
These shoes will keep you from falling
Noah: Trump, Scaramucci not so different
$274M wind farm floating off Scotland
Electric vs. electrified cars
Teacher stands by road to raise class funds
Microsoft Paint: A retrospective
Armstrong's moon sample bag sold for $1.8M
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington found dead
Watch: Mice caught on tape in Dallas Chipotle
Fallon brainstorms health care options
See More
Movie Pass: "The Emoji Movie"
Emoji help us express how we're feeling... but what about *their* feelings? A new animated movie opening Friday explores the pictograms' hidden lives.
Source: CNN