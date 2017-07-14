Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Ryan Phillippe on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ryan Phillippe on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot

While promoting his new thriller 'Wish Upon,' Phillippe talks about the upcoming remake of his breakout '90s slasher film.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Ryan Phillippe on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot

While promoting his new thriller 'Wish Upon,' Phillippe talks about the upcoming remake of his breakout '90s slasher film.
Source: CNN