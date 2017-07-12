Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Movie Pass: "Wish Upon"_00003308
Movie Pass: "Wish Upon"_00003308

    JUST WATCHED

    Movie Pass: 'Wish Upon'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Movie Pass: 'Wish Upon'

A teen gets a gift that turns her wishes into deadly reality in the new thriller, "Wish Upon." - Rick Damigella reports
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Movie Pass: 'Wish Upon'

A teen gets a gift that turns her wishes into deadly reality in the new thriller, "Wish Upon." - Rick Damigella reports
Source: CNN