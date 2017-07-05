Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Movie Pass: "The Big Sick"
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Movie Pass: "The Big Sick"
Kumail Nanjiani stars as himself in "The Big Sick," a rom-com based on how he met his wife, Emily V. Gordon. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Movie Pass: "The Big Sick"
Ed Sheeran quits Twitter over mean tweets
Teen stops at gas station, wins the lottery
Volvo to make all its cars electric by 2019
Newly released 'Jumanji' trailer goes viral
The lovestruck genius of Steve Urkel
This elevator can go sideways
'Star Wars' star surprises veteran's family
Al Jazeera: "We demand press freedom"
1-bed 'Fixer Upper' home lists for $950K
Noah's emotional response to Philando shooting
Colbert calls Trump tweets 'on brand'
Fallon creates more fake magazines for Trump
Illinois could become first 'junk' state
Alec Baldwin will return to 'SNL' as Trump
Professor fired after defending blacks-only event
See More
Movie Pass: "The Big Sick"
Kumail Nanjiani stars as himself in "The Big Sick," a rom-com based on how he met his wife, Emily V. Gordon. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN