Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Movie Pass: "Spider-Man: Homecoming"_00011428
Movie Pass: "Spider-Man: Homecoming"_00011428

    JUST WATCHED

    Movie Pass: "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Movie Pass: "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Tom Holland dons the Spidey suit as the web-slinger returns to theaters this weekend. David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Movie Pass: "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Tom Holland dons the Spidey suit as the web-slinger returns to theaters this weekend. David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN