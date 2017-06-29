Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" World Premiere_00001517
"Spider-Man: Homecoming" World Premiere_00001517

    JUST WATCHED

    "Spider-Man: Homecoming" World Premiere

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" World Premiere

The world premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" took place in Hollywood. This is the first Spider-Man movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" World Premiere

The world premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" took place in Hollywood. This is the first Spider-Man movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Source: CNN