Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Movie Pass: Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled"_00001301
Movie Pass: Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled"_00001301

    JUST WATCHED

    Movie Pass: Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled"

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Movie Pass: Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled"

Writer/director Sofia Coppola and stars Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning talk about making the acclaimed Civil War-set thriller, also starring Nicole Kidman.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Movie Pass: Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled"

Writer/director Sofia Coppola and stars Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning talk about making the acclaimed Civil War-set thriller, also starring Nicole Kidman.
Source: CNN