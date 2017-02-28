Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

la la land reacts to oscars snafu_00010527
la la land reacts to oscars snafu_00010527

    JUST WATCHED

    'La La Land' producer reacts to Oscars snafu

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'La La Land' producer reacts to Oscars snafu

Jordan Horowitz reacts to CNN's Stephanie Elam about the Best Picture mistake at the Academy Awards.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'La La Land' producer reacts to Oscars snafu

Jordan Horowitz reacts to CNN's Stephanie Elam about the Best Picture mistake at the Academy Awards.
Source: CNN