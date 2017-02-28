Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

barry kenkins oscars best picture reaction_00012904
barry kenkins oscars best picture reaction_00012904

    JUST WATCHED

    Barry Jenkins reacts to Best Picture Oscar win

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Barry Jenkins reacts to Best Picture Oscar win

The 'Moonlight' director reacts to CNN's Stephanie Elam about the drama's Oscar wins and the Best Picture snafu at the Academy Awards.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Barry Jenkins reacts to Best Picture Oscar win

The 'Moonlight' director reacts to CNN's Stephanie Elam about the drama's Oscar wins and the Best Picture snafu at the Academy Awards.
Source: CNN