Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Actor/filmmaker Mel Gibson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Actor/filmmaker Mel Gibson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Mel Gibson talks honor of Oscar nomination

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mel Gibson talks honor of Oscar nomination

CNN's Stephanie Elam sits down with the Best Director Academy Award nominee about his war drama "Hacksaw Ridge."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Mel Gibson talks honor of Oscar nomination

CNN's Stephanie Elam sits down with the Best Director Academy Award nominee about his war drama "Hacksaw Ridge."
Source: CNN