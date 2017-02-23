Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

lin manuel miranda oscar nominees luncheon_00000027
lin manuel miranda oscar nominees luncheon_00000027

    JUST WATCHED

    Lin-Manuel Miranda on being an 'Oscar dork'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lin-Manuel Miranda on being an 'Oscar dork'

CNN's Stephanie Elam sits down with the "Hamilton" mastermind to chat about his Best Original Song Academy Award nomination.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Lin-Manuel Miranda on being an 'Oscar dork'

CNN's Stephanie Elam sits down with the "Hamilton" mastermind to chat about his Best Original Song Academy Award nomination.
Source: CNN