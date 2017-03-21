Breaking News

A rare 1684 violin by Antonio Stradivari is displayed during a media preview at Sotheby's in Hong Kong on February 21, 2017, ahead of the violin's auction on March 28 in London where it is estimated to fetch 1.55 to 2.45 million USD. / AFP / ISAAC LAWRENCE (Photo credit should read ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images)
    Why Stradivari instruments sell for millions

For the last 300 years, there's been a mystique about instruments made by Antonio Stradivari. Today, the finest Strads can sell over $15 million.
Source: CNN

