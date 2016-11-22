Breaking News

    Kiehl's Leader: Authenticity, Creativity & Compassion

Chris Salgardo is not what you expect the president of a major skin care company to be but he is as loved as he is successful. His philosophy and his love for all things beautiful and genuine are bringing the Kiehl's Since 1851 company into the future.
Source: CNN

