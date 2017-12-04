Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    'How it Really Happened': Did Scott Peterson Murder Laci?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'How it Really Happened': Did Scott Peterson Murder Laci?

A tale of murder, adultery, courtroom drama and ultimately the death penalty. The story of Scott and Laci Peterson as told by those who lived it. Watch 'How it Really Happened with Hill Harper' Sunday Dec. 10 at 9PM ET/PT on HLN.
Source: HLN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'How it Really Happened': Did Scott Peterson Murder Laci?

How it Really Happened

A tale of murder, adultery, courtroom drama and ultimately the death penalty. The story of Scott and Laci Peterson as told by those who lived it. Watch 'How it Really Happened with Hill Harper' Sunday Dec. 10 at 9PM ET/PT on HLN.
Source: HLN