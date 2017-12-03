People line up to hear religious liberty case

Breaking News

Hopeful spectators gather outside the Supreme Court as judges prepare to hear religious liberty claims of Jack Phillips, who owns Masterpiece Cakeshop, against the same-sex couple, David Mullins and Charlie Craig, who say Phillips' actions of refusing to make their wedding cake amount to discrimination. CNN's Ariane de Vogue reports.
