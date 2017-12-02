Attorney on Steinle case: The system worked

Mark O'Mara, the criminal defense attorney for George Zimmerman, defends the acquittal of an undocumented man in the shooting death of Kate Steinle, saying it is "horribly improper" for a politician to attack the criminal justice system when it works.
Mark O'Mara, the criminal defense attorney for George Zimmerman, defends the acquittal of an undocumented man in the shooting death of Kate Steinle, saying it is "horribly improper" for a politician to attack the criminal justice system when it works.