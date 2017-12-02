Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Attorney on Steinle case: The system worked

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Attorney on Steinle case: The system worked

Mark O'Mara, the criminal defense attorney for George Zimmerman, defends the acquittal of an undocumented man in the shooting death of Kate Steinle, saying it is "horribly improper" for a politician to attack the criminal justice system when it works.
Source: CNN

Kate Steinle (8 Videos)

See More

Attorney on Steinle case: The system worked

Smerconish

Mark O'Mara, the criminal defense attorney for George Zimmerman, defends the acquittal of an undocumented man in the shooting death of Kate Steinle, saying it is "horribly improper" for a politician to attack the criminal justice system when it works.
Source: CNN