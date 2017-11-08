'How it Really Happened': The Strange Case of the Killer Nanny
An eight-month-old baby is fatally injured while in the care of a family's au pair, Louise Woodward. Was it child abuse or a tragic accident? Watch 'How it Really Happened with Hill Harper' Sunday Nov. 12 at 9PM ET/PT on HLN.
An eight-month-old baby is fatally injured while in the care of a family's au pair, Louise Woodward. Was it child abuse or a tragic accident? Watch 'How it Really Happened with Hill Harper' Sunday Nov. 12 at 9PM ET/PT on HLN.