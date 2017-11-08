Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CAMBRIDGE, MA - OCTOBER 8: Louise Woodward listens to testimony during her murder trial at Middlesex Court. (Photo by John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
CAMBRIDGE, MA - OCTOBER 8: Louise Woodward listens to testimony during her murder trial at Middlesex Court. (Photo by John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    'How it Really Happened': The Strange Case of the Killer Nanny

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'How it Really Happened': The Strange Case of the Killer Nanny

An eight-month-old baby is fatally injured while in the care of a family's au pair, Louise Woodward. Was it child abuse or a tragic accident? Watch 'How it Really Happened with Hill Harper' Sunday Nov. 12 at 9PM ET/PT on HLN.
Source: HLN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'How it Really Happened': The Strange Case of the Killer Nanny

How it Really Happened

An eight-month-old baby is fatally injured while in the care of a family's au pair, Louise Woodward. Was it child abuse or a tragic accident? Watch 'How it Really Happened with Hill Harper' Sunday Nov. 12 at 9PM ET/PT on HLN.
Source: HLN