    Victim's brother shot to death after testifying

It sounds like a scene from a Mafia movie: Minutes after the brother of an assault victim testifies for the prosecution, the defendant's brother fatally shoots the witness as he's driving away from the courthouse in broad daylight. CNN affiliate WSFA has the details.
