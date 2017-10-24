Trial for central case to sanctuary city debate

Breaking News

The murder case for Kate Steinle, a 32-year-old who was allegedly shot by undocumented immigrant Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, is going to trial. CNN's Dan Simon reports on the case that brought sanctuary cities to the forefront and inspired new legislation.
