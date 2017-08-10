Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

pennsylvania state university hazing deaths ganim pkg_00004027
pennsylvania state university hazing deaths ganim pkg_00004027

    JUST WATCHED

    Father sues Penn State over son's suicide

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Father sues Penn State over son's suicide

Rich Braham, the father of Marquise Braham -- an 18-year-old Penn State student who committed suicide -- has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Penn State University, the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and four students. CNN's Sara Ganim talks with Rich and his wife Maille about their son.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (7 Videos)

See More

Father sues Penn State over son's suicide

Rich Braham, the father of Marquise Braham -- an 18-year-old Penn State student who committed suicide -- has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Penn State University, the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and four students. CNN's Sara Ganim talks with Rich and his wife Maille about their son.
Source: CNN