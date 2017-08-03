Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cnn special report Fatal Attraction or Fatal Mistake The Carolyn Warmus Story_00000709
cnn special report Fatal Attraction or Fatal Mistake The Carolyn Warmus Story_00000709

    JUST WATCHED

    'Fatal Attraction' convict wants to clear name

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Fatal Attraction' convict wants to clear name

Carolyn Warmus sits down for an exclusive interview with Kyra Phillips 25 years after being convicted of murdering her lover's wife. Watch CNN Special Report "Fatal Attraction or Fatal Mistake? The Carolyn Warmus Story" Friday, August 4, at 10 p.m. ET.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'Fatal Attraction' convict wants to clear name

Carolyn Warmus sits down for an exclusive interview with Kyra Phillips 25 years after being convicted of murdering her lover's wife. Watch CNN Special Report "Fatal Attraction or Fatal Mistake? The Carolyn Warmus Story" Friday, August 4, at 10 p.m. ET.
Source: CNN