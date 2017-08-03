Carolyn Warmus sits down for an exclusive interview with Kyra Phillips 25 years after being convicted of murdering her lover's wife. Watch CNN Special Report "Fatal Attraction or Fatal Mistake? The Carolyn Warmus Story" Friday, August 4, at 10 p.m. ET.
Carolyn Warmus sits down for an exclusive interview with Kyra Phillips 25 years after being convicted of murdering her lover's wife. Watch CNN Special Report "Fatal Attraction or Fatal Mistake? The Carolyn Warmus Story" Friday, August 4, at 10 p.m. ET.