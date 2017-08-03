Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cnn special report Fatal Attraction or Fatal Mistake The Carolyn Warmus Story ron 2_00013010
cnn special report Fatal Attraction or Fatal Mistake The Carolyn Warmus Story ron 2_00013010

    JUST WATCHED

    Accused murderer wanted to return to teaching

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Accused murderer wanted to return to teaching

Carolyn Warmus sits down for an exclusive interview with Kyra Phillips 25 years after being convicted of murdering her lover's wife. Watch CNN Special Report "Fatal Attraction or Fatal Mistake? The Carolyn Warmus Story" Friday, August 4, at 10 p.m. ET.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Accused murderer wanted to return to teaching

Carolyn Warmus sits down for an exclusive interview with Kyra Phillips 25 years after being convicted of murdering her lover's wife. Watch CNN Special Report "Fatal Attraction or Fatal Mistake? The Carolyn Warmus Story" Friday, August 4, at 10 p.m. ET.
Source: CNN