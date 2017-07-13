Lawyer: Man confesses in case of missing men

A lawyer for Cosmo DiNardo, a 20-year-old man who was arrested Wednesday for attempting to sell a vehicle belonging to one of four missing men in eastern Pennsylvania, said his client has confessed to "his participation or commission in the murders of the four young men."
