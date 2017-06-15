Breaking News

    Body camera videos shows fatal police shooting

Dominique Heaggan-Brown, a former Milwaukee officer, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the shooting death of Sylville Smith. Police body camera footage of the 2016 incident was shown in court during Heaggan-Brown's trial.
