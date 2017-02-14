Guilty verdict in decades-old murder case

A New York state court jury found Pedro Hernandez guilty in the 1979 kidnapping and murder of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy whose disappearance sparked an era of heightened awareness of crimes against children, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said.
A New York state court jury found Pedro Hernandez guilty in the 1979 kidnapping and murder of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy whose disappearance sparked an era of heightened awareness of crimes against children, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said.