    Guilty verdict in decades-old murder case

Guilty verdict in decades-old murder case

A New York state court jury found Pedro Hernandez guilty in the 1979 kidnapping and murder of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy whose disappearance sparked an era of heightened awareness of crimes against children, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said.
